KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.

The next chance for possible rain and/or storms is this evening, Monday and Tuesday of this week.

According to the WATE Weather Team, “The threat for scattered showers and storms will linger into Monday and the threat for flooding will remain elevated.”

So far, with the rain pouring into East Tennessee, McGhee Tyson Airport had about 7.11 inches of rain.

Rain totals for several cities topped four inches this afternoon. WATE’s Assistant Chief Meterologist Victoria Cavaliere has the estimated rainfall for those 10 areas:

Oak Ridge : 10.62″

: 10.62″ Gatlinburg : 11.26″

: 11.26″ Maynardville : 7.45″

: 7.45″ Morristown : 4.92″

: 4.92″ Mt. LeConte : 18.16″

: 18.16″ Newfound Gap : 8.51″

: 8.51″ Newport : 4.21″

: 4.21″ Norris : 9.73″

: 9.73″ Oneida : 12.95″

: 12.95″ Rockwood: 4.59″

Visit the WATE 6 Storm Team weather blog for updates on this week’s weather forecast.