KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of poll workers are needed to help Tennessee’s elections run smoothly each election cycle. To encourage people to serve as poll workers, Secretary of State Tre Hargett launched a new statewide campaign, Be an Election Hero. Become a Poll Worker.

“We cannot run elections in Tennessee without poll workers. They are the most fundamental piece of the process,” said Secretary Hargett. “That is why we are encouraging Tennesseans, especially young adults, to step up to serve their community as poll workers and be the next generation of election heroes for our great state.”

Poll workers will greet voters, answer questions, explain how to cast a ballot, count votes, and do anything else that is needed to make sure voting goes smoothly. In addition, while some people choose to volunteer their time, most poll workers in Tennessee are paid. The pay rate is determined by the county election commission and workers are also paid for any required training sessions.

Who Can Be a Poll Worker?

Be at least 16 years old

Be a registered voter in the county if 18 or older

Be able to read and write in the English language

Not be a candidate or close relative of a candidate

Not be supervised by a county or municipal elected worker on the ballot

Government Employees Who Can Serve as Poll Workers

All City, County and Metro employees (unless working directly under the supervision of an elected worker on the ballot)

State of Tennessee employees

Federal employees – consult your Human Resources Department to ensure eligibility

“It takes thousands of poll workers to help Tennessee’s 95 county election commissions run elections so that voters can confidently cast their ballot and know the election results are secure,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

For the latest information about becoming a poll worker or upcoming Tennessee elections, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate. To serve apply at GoVoteTN.gov.