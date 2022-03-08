KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains offer a multitude of activities to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Downtown Gatlinburg’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration:

From March 12-19 visit Gatlinburg to experience traditional Irish music, food and entertainment. The streets of downtown Gatlinburg will feature Smoky Mountains Tunes and Tales artists performing toe-tapping and Irish jigs from 5-9 p.m starting March 16.

Every night, visitors can also hear performances by professional Scottish bagpiper Kelly Shipe. On Friday, the night will be topped off with fireworks at 10 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day at The Island:

The Island will be decorated in green on March 17 from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Guests will witness special performances from The Blarney Girls, The Crossjacks, The Tennessee Irish Dancers, and The Dropkick Murphys.

Yee-Haw Brewing will feature a green-colored beer for the day along with Irish-themed foods at Mellow Mushroom and Timberwood Grill.

St. Patrick’s Day at the Mountain Mile:

The Mountain Mile will be hosting the authentic Irish Celtic group, Wild Blue Yonder.

The group includes a fiddle, whistles, banjo, mandolin, bodhran, guitar and vocals. Each band member contains a bit of Irish or Scottish ancestry.

Guests can see Wild Blue Yonder on March 19 from 5 – 9 p.m.

Other attractions:

Anakeeta, SkyLift Park, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Titanic Museum will also offer holiday-related activities.

Green foods and drinks will be abundant at all local restaurants and bars.