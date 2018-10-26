How to check if sex offenders live in your neighborhood before trick or treating Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Happy Halloween Trick or Treat candy overhead jack-o-lantern buckets on bright orange wood table background. [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - If you’re worried about your child knocking on the door of a sex offender or predator this Halloween, you can check to see where sex offenders and sex predators live before you and your kids go trick or treating.

The State of Tennessee provides a special database that is easy to use.

Parents and guardians can visit the TBI sex offender locator map to search for all registered sex offenders and predators living within an area. For a national database, click here.

In addition to knowing where sex offenders are before sending children out to trick or treat, there are other steps parents can take to protect children.

Here are some simple ways to ensure a safer Halloween:

Make sure children are not trick or treating alone. They should go with a group or with a trusted adult;

or with a trusted adult; Remind trick or treaters about road safety — look both ways before crossing the street and use the side walk and crosswalks when possible;

the street and use the side walk and crosswalks when possible; Equip children with a light source such as a flashlight or glow stick; and

and Tell children to never go into the home of a stranger and do not approach a house without any lights on.

Click here for more on Tennessee's Sex Offender Registry.

