How to get around the Broadway Viaduct when it closes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Beginning next Sunday night, the Broadway Viaduct will be closed for nearly three years as a new bridge is built.to replace the 92-year-old viaduct.

That means an average of more than 10,000 vehicles a day will have to a different route until August 2022.

Broadway will be closed from the intersection of Oak Avenue, Worlds Fair Park, and Jackson Avenue to just north of the Depot Avenue intersection, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. Depot Avenue will also be closed.

Additional lane closures on local streets may also be necessary as crews move to different parts of the project, according to TDOT.

Here is a map of how to get around the construction site.