How to get tickets to Garth Brooks concert at Neyland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are only three ways to get tickets to the Garth Brooks Nov. 16 concert at Neyland Stadium.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, online at the Ticketmaster website, by downloading the free Ticketmaster app on Google Play or Apple App Store, or by calling the concert ticket line 1-877-654-2784.

If you are purchasing tickets online, Ticketmaster suggests you arrive to the website early, signup and have current credit card information already in the system to make the process smoother.

There is an eight ticket limit for the event. The concert is part of the country music icon’s stadium tour. The tour was announced in October 2018 and includes 10-12 stops through 2020.

The concert begins rain or shine at 7 p.m. It is the first concert at the stadium in 16 years and just the third overall. Knoxville native Kenny Chesney played the last concert there in 2003.

