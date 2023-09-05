KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 25th annual Street Painting Festival is returning to Roane State’s Oak Ridge campus. The festival raises money for Roane State scholarships that have helped hundreds of students since the festival’s inception.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23. Artists will bring “colorful works of art to life on sidewalk squares” throughout the Roane State campus at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge. Free chalk and supplies will be provided. Artists can register online for free, but spots are limited.

Chalking will start at 8 a.m. and prizes will be awarded at 5 p.m. The festival will also feature music, games, and local vendors.

The Rotary Club of Oak Ridge is working with Roane State and its nonprofit Roane State Foundation to plan the event. Right now, sponsors are being sought to help underwrite the festival. Sponsorship levels range from $100 to $5,000.

There are two ways to donate to the festival: online at roanestate.edu/streetpainting or by mailing a check to Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748. Roane State officials say that checks need to include “Street Painting Festival” in the memo line.

Since its inception, the festival has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships issued by the nonprofit Roane State Foundation. To learn more about the Foundation, visit roanestate.edu/foundation.