How to stay weather aware on the water
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Now that the heat has arrived, one of the best ways to spend a hot day is out on the water! Unfortunately, with the summer heat comes the potential for afternoon thunderstorms.
RELATED: Stay weather aware when camping in the Smokies
RELATED: Protecting you and your family from the sun's harmful rays
RELATED: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: What to look for, keys to prevention
The best thing you can do before you head out is to check the forecast. If storms are expected, you may want to cancel your plans and try another day. If the forecast calls for isolated storms, they can develop quickly and catch you off guard. Here are a few safety tips:
- Keep your eye on the sky
- If a thunderstorm is developing, head to shore
- If you can't make it back to shore, head the bow into the waves at a 45 degree angle to avoid capsizing
- Make sure everyone on board is wearing a life jacket
- If there is lightning, sit as low as you can in the center of the boat
For more information on boating safety you can visit www.tn.gov/twra
(The WATE Storm Team is doing summer weather awareness stories all this week.)
Previous
Knoxville native poet, family honored...
Next
Christenberry mascot doubles as...
Local News
-
- Knoxville man arrested for public intoxication, driving E-Scooter in wrong direction
- KPD: Both the vehicle and the girl have been found safe
- Boy Scouts honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day
- Holiday weekend draws tourists to Sevier County
- New playground for all kids at Cedar Bluff Preschool
- Driving safe with the big rigs Memorial Day weekend
- Law enforcement increases patrol for Memorial Day weekend
National News
-
- Trump attending marquee sumo event in Tokyo
- Hate makes a comeback in the Pacific Northwest
- Official: Likely tornado destroys motel in Oklahoma
- Melania Trump colors fish with kids at Japan digital museum
- Trump defends Kim, downplays missile threat
- Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks rescued from Maui forest
- Memorial service, burial in Bozeman for World War II soldier