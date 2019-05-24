How to stay weather aware on the water Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Now that the heat has arrived, one of the best ways to spend a hot day is out on the water! Unfortunately, with the summer heat comes the potential for afternoon thunderstorms.

The best thing you can do before you head out is to check the forecast. If storms are expected, you may want to cancel your plans and try another day. If the forecast calls for isolated storms, they can develop quickly and catch you off guard. Here are a few safety tips:

Keep your eye on the sky

If a thunderstorm is developing, head to shore

If you can't make it back to shore, head the bow into the waves at a 45 degree angle to avoid capsizing

Make sure everyone on board is wearing a life jacket

If there is lightning, sit as low as you can in the center of the boat

For more information on boating safety you can visit www.tn.gov/twra

(The WATE Storm Team is doing summer weather awareness stories all this week.)