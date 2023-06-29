KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following an accidental shooting at a Knoxville community center that injured a 10-year-old boy, we spoke with an expert about communicating with children after a traumatic event.

Talking to your children about violence is hard, but how do you talk to them after it happens in a place that is supposed to be safe? The McNabb Center talked with us today on the best way to go about it.

“It’s really important that adults and caregivers are able to open up conversations and talk with children about some of the feelings and thoughts they are experiencing,” McNabb Center Senior Director of Blount County Services Shannon Dow said.

The best way to talk with your child is to start the conversation and let them ask questions.

“Often times parents or caregivers ask if it’s appropriate to have those conversations with their children,” Dow said. “The children are creating. They are wondering. They’re hearing information. They may see news stories or images that their brain is going to wonder, ‘What? Is this going to happen to me?'”

Following the shooting at the Phyllis Wheatley Center, the YWCA said in a statement that the children’s safety is the organizations utmost priority and they will be reviewing safety protocols following the shooting.

Parents should be on the lookout for red flags indicating their kids might need extra help.

“Children may display their reactions in various ways,” Dow said. “Some children may have externalizing behavior. They may have behavior that is disruptive or maybe more hyperactive.”

Other signs may include withdrawing from normal activities or a dramatic change in personality. Dow also said that it is incredibly important to check in on your kids after incidents like this and always be on the look out for those red flags, that’s when it’s time to call the mental health professionals.