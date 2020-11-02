How to vote in Knox County if you’re COVID-19 positive or in isolation

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, a voter fills out a ballot at a polling place at Lake Shore Elementary School, in Pasadena, Md. A new survey finds that more than 120 million Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with turnout surging in some states to that of a typical presidential year. The 2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey was released Thursday, June 27, 2019, by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Election Commission has released their process for voters who test positive for COVID-19, have COVID-19 symptoms, or are in self-quarantine and want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 election.

This voting site is intended to process only those Knox County voters that have tested positive for or have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in quarantine. All other voters must vote at their appropriate Election Day polling location.

Step one: Call the Knox County Election Commission

After contacting the Election Commission at 865-215-2480, which is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, individuals that have tested positive for or have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in quarantine will provide information needed to ascertain their voting status, including their full name, date of birth, and address. This information is needed so election officials can prepare the necessary paperwork and prepare the voter’s ballot.

Step two: Go to the Knox County Health Department

The voter will be directed to the Knox County Health Department at 140 Dameron Ave. to cast his/her ballot. Signage will be posted at the Health Department instructing voters where to go. Voters cannot show up at the department to vote without first contacting the Election Commission, as the voter’s information will need to be confirmed before visiting the voting site.

Step three: Vote

Staff from the Knox County Health Department and poll workers from the Knox County Election Commission will assist voters in the casting of their ballots. COVID-19 safety precautions and processes developed in conjunction with the Knox County Health Department will be utilized. This polling location will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

If you do not live in Knox County and want voting information on how to vote in this situation, call your county election commission.

LATEST STORIES