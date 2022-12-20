KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With literal arctic temperatures heading toward East Tennessee, Rural Metro Fire Department is urging drivers to prepare their vehicles now.

“Need to look at things like tire tread, tread depth,” explained Jeff Bagwell, Rural Metro PIO. “Are your tires in good shape? Are they wearing equally? If they’re not wearing equally, then that means you don’t have the maximum amount of tread on the road.”

While you’re checking your tread, check your tire pressure.

“Most of our cars now have gauges on the panel that can tell you whether or not you have a low tire,” said Bagwell.

Now it’s time to pop the hood.

“If your radiator freezes, that means the coolant lines will also freeze and your engine won’t get any water or coolant, which is bad for the engine,” Bagwell explained to WATE. “We want to make sure that we have the proper level of coolant there. Second thing is to check the battery.

Make sure the battery is good. Have you had problems starting the car lately? Has it been starting slow? Because if it’s been starting slow and now you have the car outside in these bad cold temperatures, it’s going to start even slower.”

It’s important to note all of this advice can lower the chances of an emergency. However, Bagwell says the best thing you can do is be aware of changing road conditions and recognize your limits.

“Listen to the experts and if those people tell you to stay off the roads, then stay off the roads. People think ‘Oh, I can drive in it. I got a four-wheel drive vehicle.’ I don’t care if you’ve got a six-wheel drive vehicle. You can’t drive in ice.” Jeff Bagwell, Rural Metro Fire Department

Bagwell also suggests carrying emergency items inside your car. Items include an extra phone charger, a blanket, and even cat litter, which can be used for traction purposes in case your wheels end up on the ice.

AAA also offers advice on emergency car kits. You can view those here.

Finally, Bagwell reminds drivers that if the roads are bad for locals, they are also bad for first responders. This means response times could be longer as first responders work to get to their calls safely.