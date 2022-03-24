KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You’ve probably noticed you’re paying more for lots of items. Nationally inflation was up a record 7.9 percent last month.

Tennessee has a 4% tax on food items, specifically, food that’s not served as a ready-to-eat meal. Some local governments add taxes on top of that. Knox County, for example, has a 2.25 percent rate. Governor Lee’s proposal would suspend state and local taxes for 30 days.

Food is an essential item for everyone but that doesn’t mean everyone can afford it. When the money runs out, some turn to food banks, and at times, even that’s not enough. East Tennesse has several groups that serve those people who are struggling to get by. Many of them are on fixed incomes.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee serves over 18 counties and provides food to over 600 partner organizations.

“The census that was recently taken tells you that there are about 200 thousand that live at or below the poverty level. So, 200 thousand people could use us. That doesn’t mean that they are but they’re living at that level, and the government’s numbers are about a family of four making about $28,000 a year,” said Elaine Streno, the Executive Director for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

Though the food banks don’t have to pay food taxes because they’re a non-profit, the people that they serve do.

Streno explained, “most of our clients if not all of our clients are going to the grocery store and again every penny that they can make to be able to provide food for their family and all of the things that it impacts.”

Governor Bill Lee said in a press release that his proposal to suspend state and local grocery sales taxes for 30 days would provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans amid surging inflation nationwide.

It’s an idea the President of the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association, Rob Ikard, said they’re behind.

“It will provide some relief on the bottom line of that grocery bill to not have to pay tax on food items.”

From panic buying to food shortages and now inflation Ikard adds, “the past couple years have certainly been a whirlwind for the food industry.”

This has caused a direct impact at the grocery store.

“The grocery industry in Tennessee and the food industry in Tennessee is very happy to do whatever we can to lessen the impact that inflation is having on Tennessee households,” said Ikard.

The possible tax suspension is an idea that Streno with Second Harvest said many could benefit from.

“I am just absolutely thrilled that the governor is proposing this.”

The governor’s proposal will be included in the 2022-2023 budget amendment, which will be delivered to lawmakers Tuesday in Nashville.

WATE reached out to several grocery retailers and heard back from Kroger. They sent us the following statement:

“Earlier today, Governor Lee announced a proposed 30-day grocery tax suspension which would effectively put additional dollars back into the pockets of Tennesseans. Provided that retailers have ample time to prepare our systems and plan for this initiative, it would be great for Tennesseans because so many of the factors that affect inflation are beyond the control of grocery retailers.” -Kevin Stafford, Food City Vice President of Marketing