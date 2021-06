KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you want the chance to experience aviation from the Roaring ’20s in what’s known as the first luxury airliner, now is your shot.

The Ford Tri-Motor Tour will be in Knoxville through Sunday.

Organizers say revenues from the Ford Tri-Motor Tour help cover maintenance and operations costs for the aircraft and aid our ambition to keep the “Tin Goose” flying for many years to come.