Human remains found at Campbell County home during welfare check

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Human remains were found Tuesday night at a residence in Campbell County.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office the remains were found at a home on North Highway 25W in the Morley area. Deputies were called to a home in the area for a welfare check when a deceased individual was discovered.

Approximately three weeks ago, a missing person report was filed on an individual from the area. Investigators have been on scene all night and through most of the day today. The death is under investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist the TBI during the investigative process. If more information becomes available, we will make an additional release. Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins

It isn’t certain if the remains are that of the missing person.

This is a developing story and we will provide you more information as it becomes available.

