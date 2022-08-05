CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The closure could last up to two years.

Warden Field in the Citico Creek Campsite No. 14, is closed for overnight camping as of Wednesday, Aug. 3 – when the United States Department of Agriculture, which manages the U.S. Forest Service and the Cherokee National Forest, issued Forest Order No. 08-04-04-22-143. The order states the closure is in effect for two years or until terminated by an authorized Forest Service official.

“Due to the lack of toilet services, overnight camping has created human waste issues,” a news release states. “This closure order was issued for health and safety concerns and impacts to natural resources.”

Day use activities are still open to the public. The Citico Creek Area in the Cherokee National Forest offers more than 20,000 acres of wilderness for backcountry activities.

Overnight accommodations are provided at more than 30 developed campgrounds and one cabin in the Cherokee National Forest. A campsite listed on the webpage regarding the Citico Creek Area, Jake Best Campground, does contain amenities including vault toilets.

A violation of the Forest Order for Warden Field is punishable by a fine of no more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization; or imprisonment for no more than six months.