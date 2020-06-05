Humane Society of Tenn. Valley settling cats vs. dog debate with fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — So are you a cat person or a dog person?

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is hoping you’re at least a giving person while helping to find out East Tennessee’s pet preference as part of its Paws versus Claws fundraiser.

“It’s a fundraiser with twists and turns,” Teresa Underwood, development manager with the humane society, said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun I’m sure. Everyone has wondered which pet is the most beloved in East Tennessee.

To participate, sign up on the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley website and ask friends and family to donate in support of you and your pet. The humane society chooses a winner from both sides to represent their species and the public will decide the winner by vote.

You can sign up now through June 21. The top two will be chose on June 22 and voting for the top dog or cat will take place over the next six days. The winner will be announced June 29.

All donations go to help the humane society’s programs.

“It enables us to give lifesaving programs to enrich the lives of people and animals in the communities we serve.”

