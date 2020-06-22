Humane Society of the TN Valley hosts vintage auction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is hosting an auction to help raise money for pets in need of medical attention.

This is part two of their Gigantic Vintage Sale, that began last spring.

A generous donor, giving the shelter unique vintage items from the 1940’s through the 1990’s, everything from clothes and shoes and jewelry to books and art.

Now through June 30, you can bid on these items while supporting cats and kittens in need at the shelter.

LATEST STORIES: