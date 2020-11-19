Humane Society Tennessee Valley receives dog bowl donation from Knoxville business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Humane Society Tennessee Valley is getting a cleaning assist from Knoxville-based Tidy Dog.

The pet product company made a donation of ergonomic food bowls that help older dogs reach their food more easily, and as a result, cut down on messes. While a new dog bowl may be a small change, the small gesture offers a bit of luxury for dogs who are having to wait on a forever home.

The shelter also received a donation of treats and the first 25 dogs adopted in December will go home with some of them.

