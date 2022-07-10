CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Some believe Claiborne County won’t be the same after losing Roger Estes, the firefighter who was struck and killed while directing traffic along Highway 33 near New Tazewell.

His grandson Devin Estes said, “Anytime we had a call or anything he’d be out the door headed to it.”

Roger, a man who dedicated his life to service, whether in the military or fire protection, always gave it his all.

“Very kind-hearted, loving person and the biggest thing, like I said, if you needed something, he was the guy to do it,” Devin said.

Justin Hart walking along a SCVFD truck prior to Roger Estes' memorial service.

Roger served as a South Claiborne volunteer fireman for about 15 years after moving from New Hampshire. He fought fires up north and will always be remembered as one of the best.

“Just a good friend,” South Claiborne Firefighter Justin Hart said. “He didn’t know no strangers and he loved us all like his grandkids or kids or however you want to put it. He took every single one of us under his wing.”

Hart added that Roger was a tough man who bounced around like he was 16 years old.

“He put a lot of us to shame,” Hart said.

There was no shortage of support for the Estes family and his second family at the fire department. Firefighters and other first responders from all over East Tennessee escorted Estes to his funeral service.

Devin said that he didn’t expect a lot of people to come out to honor his grandfather.

“Did not expect that. He wasn’t big on all the attention, I guess you could say,” Devin said.

Those who knew the 77-year-old says he always had a smile on his face, even during the tough times. Estes enjoyed being the driver when responding to calls.

“He was good,” Hart said. “He was good. Scary sometimes, but he was good.”

A Roger Estes catchphrase painted on the back of a SCVFD truck.

For Devin, it’s a privilege to walk in his grandfather’s shoes.

He said, “Eleven years old, I entered in our junior program because he was there, and I’ve stuck with it ever since. It’s fun work. I love doing it. I love just doing what he did.”

A few of the fallen firefighter’s sayings like ‘It’ll be Aight’ can be seen on some South Claiborne trucks. The fire department is also honoring Estes by putting his number on one of their tankers.