Hundreds join 2nd annual motorcycle ride honoring fallen Maryville officer

MARYVILLE (WATE) - Saturday hundreds of motorcycles lined up outside of the Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson in Maryville to honor the memory of fallen Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats.

"The defenders are made up of local law enforcement, active and retired," said Jeff Lane with he Volunteer Defenders LEMC. "We try to give back to the community and when you have a brother that goes down you want to do something. You want to keep that memory going."

Not everyone at the remembrance event was a motorcycle rider. Moat's mom, Lisa Burns, and his aunt joining the ride in Moats' old Tahoe.

"It's honor to be his mother," said Burns. I was blessed to have him for 32 years, I was blessed. I couldn't never have another child that was like him he was one of a kind and amazing."

Burn's says she is remained of her son's tragic death every day.

"I can take you to the time and the place that I got told that my son didn't make it, that my son had been shot," said Burns. "Every time I walk out of my house I see that. I see that spot where his oldest son fell to the ground in my arms heartbroken."

She says events like the ride, along with her grandchildren, help keep her son's memory alive.

"Both of them got features of him, and a lot of things they do," said Burns. "The heart in them, the compassion for people, it's still there."

All of the proceeds from the event are going to Moats' children fund.