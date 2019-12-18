Hundreds rally in downtown Knoxville, across the country ahead of impeachment vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Activists across the country rallied the night before the U.S. House of Representatives were scheduled to vote whether to impeach President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of people met in downtown Knoxville Tuesday night to rally in front of U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander’s offices.

The nationwide rally was called “Nobody Is Above the Law.” The local rally was hosted by Indivisible East TN.

The goal of the rallies was to get the attention of their lawmakers, demanding that they hold Trump accountable for “using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections.”

The protesters were chanting that no one is above the law, even the president.

(Photo: WATE)

They said that if an average citizen was accused of the same conduct as the president, they would most likely be in jail.

Nearly 350 people planned to attend the rally in downtown Knoxville.

State Representative Gloria Johnson was also at the rally.

On Monday, WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with Rep. Tim Burchett, who weighed in on the pending impeachment vote before he left for Washington, D.C.

