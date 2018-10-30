Hundreds without power after Chapman Hwy crash, down from thousands
Hundreds of people in Knoxville are still without power early Tuesday after a crash that knocked down power lines.
Knoxville Utility Board tweeted just after 1 a.m. Tuesday that 213 customers are still without power after an accident on Chapman Highway near in Anderson Drive. KUB reported 2357 customers lost power at the time of the crash
213 customers are still without power after an early morning accident on Chapman Hwy near Anderson Dr. That is down from 2357 at the time of the accident. Crews are still working to get power restored to all customers. Thanks for your patience.— Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) October 30, 2018
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update the details as they become available.
