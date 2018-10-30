BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Child dead, 2 adults injured in Clay County shooting, suspect arrested

Local News

Hundreds without power after Chapman Hwy crash, down from thousands

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 05:20 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 05:20 AM EDT

Hundreds of people in Knoxville are still without power early Tuesday after a crash that knocked down power lines.

Knoxville Utility Board tweeted just after 1 a.m. Tuesday that 213 customers are still without power after an accident on Chapman Highway near in Anderson Drive. KUB reported 2357 customers lost power at the time of the crash 

This is a developing story and we'll continue to update the details as they become available. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center