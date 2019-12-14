Hunters sentenced for illegal duck killings

(WATE) – A group of four hunters has now been sentenced in federal court for illegally baiting and killing ducks.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency charged Dustin Carter, Brent Ottinger, John Shipley, and George Weems in October.

In a new plea agreement, each man admitted to one cout of taking migratory birds with the help of bait.

This, after officers saw the four men kill eight ducks at a pond in Mosheim that had been baited with corn.

Sentences for the four men range from six to 18 months of unsupervised probation and losing hunting privileges for that amount of time.

They each have been ordered to pay fines ranging from $400 to $1,500.

The TWRA says waterfowl and other migratory birds are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Federal and state regulations prohibit hunting waterfowl with bait.

LATEST STORIES