Hyatt’s expanded Five Thirty Lounge opens Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hyatt’s newly expanded rooftop bar, the Five Thirty Lounge is opening for the spring on Wednesday.

The lounge has a new patio, and now has space indoors along with a full food menu to join the new spring cocktails, according to the company.

In addition to the bar’s view of the mountains, there’s a new urban rooftop view.

“We can totally encompass your city view for those who maybe live out in a rural area and want to come downtown. We also have the mountain view, to where everyone on a clear day, can see Mount Leconte and all of the surrounding areas of the Great Smoky Mountains.” Josh Tallent – General Manager

The Five Thirty Lounge is following health board protocols, so you’re asked to wear a mask indoors and while walking around outside.

Something to note, the hotel bar is open to the general public in addition to hotel guests.