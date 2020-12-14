I-40 E at Chilhowee Rd in Knoxville closed after crash with multiple tractor-trailers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eastbound I-40 at Chilhowee Rd in Knoxville is closed after a multi-vehicle crash involving several tractor-trailers.

All eastbound lanes of I-40 at Chilhowee Rd are closed. Traffic is being diverted to I-640 W.

The multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 393 was reported at 4:16 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic map. Westbound I-40 is also affected with the left lane blocked by emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

