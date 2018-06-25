I-40 East in Roane County reopens after RV crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: ReportIt/John Bigard)

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - An overturned RV on I-40 East in Roane County shut down both lanes of the interstate on Monday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 350, between the Harriman and Kingston exits.

The left lane opened up shortly after 11:15 a.m.