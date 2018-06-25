Local News

I-40 East in Roane County reopens after RV crash

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 11:01 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 12:43 PM EDT

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - An overturned RV on I-40 East in Roane County shut down both lanes of the interstate on Monday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 350, between the Harriman and Kingston exits.

The left lane opened up shortly after 11:15 a.m.

 

