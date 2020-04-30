I-40 road work this weekend could delay traffic in Knox, Jefferson counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Road projects on Interstate-40 this weekend could cause traffic delays.

In Knox County, ramps will be closed at eastbound James White Parkway Exit 388A and the westbound Papermill Road/Weisgarber Road Exit 383, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

On Saturday, the I-40 East ramp to James White Parkway (Exit 388A) will be closed and on Sunday, the I-40 West ramp to Papermill Road/Weisgarber Road (Exit 383) will be closed.

These exit closures will take place between 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.

In Jefferson County, bridge repairs are being done on I-40 West on the bridge over State Route 113 near Exit 424 and the bridge over Zirkle Road.

This work requires I-40 West to be reduced to one lane. The off-ramps to Exit 424 will not be affected. This work will start Friday at 7 p.m. and will be complete no later than 6 a.m. on Monday.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in these area as workers will be present, TDOT said.

These schedules are contingent on favorable weather conditions.

LATEST STORIES: