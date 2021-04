LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash has closed the westbound lanes on I-40 near Mile Marker 366.

Deputies are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash just three miles from the Knox County line and say multiple people are currently being treated for injuries.

They’re asking the public to avoid travelling the westbound lanes towards Loudon County.