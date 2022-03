KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver of a stolen vehicle was taken into custody in the middle of Interstate 640 on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, all lanes of I-640 are back open near Washington Pike after the westbound lanes were blocked off around 5:45 p.m.

The stolen vehicle broke down in the center lane of the busy East Knoxville roadway. Police cruisers surrounded the vehicle and were able to make the arrest. The roadway was reopened by 6:15 p.m.