‘I Am My Brothers Keeper’ rally for unity happening this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s been a call for unity by local clergy and law enforcement that will be demonstrated in an upcoming march.

The local clergy is partnering with the Knoxville Police Department to show unity and build trust between officers and the community.

The “I Am My Brothers Keeper” rally and march is happening this weekend. Organizers say they wanted to have an event that shines a light on the issues here at home such as gun violence while also involving local law enforcement to start building relationships between police and citizens.

The rally is happening Saturday, June 27 starting at Honey Rock Victorious Church along Holston Drive. Demonstrators will start at the church at 5:30 and will march to the Walter P Taylor Boys & Girls Club along McConnell Street.

There will be music, food and prayers.

