‘I am so thankful’ Assisted living residents, staff at Arbor Terrace receive COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 100 residents and staff members at assisted living facility Arbor Terrace got their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

The staff and residents recorded messages to let the community know how much getting the vaccine meant to them.

“I am so thankful that people are coming and getting their shots so that we will try to get this thing gone and away with, and we’ll all be healthy,” resident Patsy Tarvin said.

Assisted living facility Arbor Terrace in Knoxville hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for its residents and staff on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Photo: Arbor Terrace

Fifty-seven residents and 39 staff members were able to receive the vaccine in all. Arbor Terrace partnered with Walgreens to provide the vaccine clinic. The second dose of the vaccine will be given out in February.