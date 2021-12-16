ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — On Thursday morning, people working and living off Singleton Station Road were shocked to see and hear a plane crashing down near Amazon property.

Jacob Smith said he was working on the property when he saw the plane start to lose altitude.

“I saw it losing altitude and the parachute deploy and hit the ground,” Smith said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane that crashed was a Cirrus SR22. According to a Cirrus Aircraft guide, SR20s and SR22s should have an airframe parachute system.

Residents in the area are used to seeing planes flying above them since they live so close to McGhee Tyson Airport and others. Heaven Jenkins was unsure what had happened.

“I just thought something exploded, because I, there’s all kinds of stuff over here,” she said. “You know, from the airport to them working on all of this. So, to me, I just thought it was a giant explosion.”

Jenkins said she thought it might have been a large gun or some other type of explosion, but a plane crashing never crossed her mind.

“I just know that I heard like a weird noise, and then boom, and then all the smoke out of nowhere,” she said. “But, the smoke didn’t last long either. That’s what was weird.

“And then I heard sirens everywhere. Within minutes, sirens were everywhere, so I was like, ‘Oh, I guess it was an explosion.’ Come to find out it was a plane.”

Jenkins said the crash could have been much worse. She hopes the two people in the plane are OK, but she’s glad that plane didn’t actually hit anything.

“It’s a giant machine coming from the sky, diving and taking out as many people, whoever is on there or the whole area,” she said. “But, like, people got lucky this time. They could have taken out all these homes and that whole building.”

It was a clear day, with winds not picking up until after the crash. According to a flight tracker, it looks like the plane departed at or near the McGhee Tyson Airport.

The FAA made it to the crash site by the afternoon, and National Transportation Safety Board agents are expected to be at the site as well. The NTSB will lead the investigation to find out the cause of the crash.

At this time, it’s unclear what kind of injuries the people in the plane sustained, nor what kind of damage the plane sustained.