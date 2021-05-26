‘I thought somebody hit our house’: LaFollette residents experience earthquake

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents are sharing their experiences of the magnitude 2.8 earthquake that occurred in Campbell County Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors in LaFollette say they felt the rumbles right around 4:30 on the afternoon of May 26.

Joyce and Robbin Wright were home when it happened.

“It was a big explosion like,” Joyce said.

The Wrights’ neighbor, Lee Reynolds, was home as well.

“I just thought something had blowed up,” Reynolds said.

There have been earthquakes in this area before, but these neighbors say this was their first time feeling one.

“When it shook and rumbled the whole house, I looked at my dog and said, ‘what was that?'” Reynolds said.

“I could feel it underneath the table, the floor just vibrated and everything while we were sitting there but that’s the first one I’ve heard,” Robbin said.

It only lasted a few seconds and didn’t cause any damage, but these neighbors say it was a startling few seconds.