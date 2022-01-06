KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s been a busy week for the Knox County Highway Maintenance Department.

They started preparing for this winter weather back on Sunday amid 60-degree temperatures getting all of their salt and brine trucks ready. According to department officials, they pretreated the roads on Wednesday night to help prevent the snow from sticking.

What’s left from Thursday’s winter storm is a lot of slush on the ground that has the potential to turn to ice.

“It can turn into ice, black ice mainly, and then you have the puddles that could freeze over and make it pretty bad for people to be out driving,” said Aric Hughett with the Highway Department.

They’re going back over the roads with salt trucks and will continue to do so, and plow roads for the next couple of days if need be, with a focus on the north end of Knox County.

“The worst areas that I’ve seen so far is the Powell area, out in Halls and the other parts of the area,” Hughett said. “The temperatures are going to get colder and it’s going to get colder. Without the snow on the ground, the ice is going to get a little harder to drive on so you just need to pretty much stay at the house to see what’s going to happen.”

Hughett added that they’ll be focusing a lot of their efforts on the north end of the county but they will also continue monitoring all areas. Their main concerns are those secondary roads.