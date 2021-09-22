Ice Skating returning to Market Square for 2021 holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ice skating is coming back to Market Square for the next five holiday seasons.

The Knoxville City Council approved a contract with IRE Crown Rink to bring back the event, after it moved to the Civic Coliseum and was subsequently suspended in December 2020 due to COVID-19.

According to the city’s website, the rink will start to take shape Nov. 4. The rink will be open to the public from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. The ice rink will be located in Market Square in front of the Knoxville Chamber in Downtown Knoxville.

Admission for children 12-year-olds and under will be $9 and adults will be $12. From Nov. 26 to Dec. 17, the rink will be open:

Monday – Thursday: 4-9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 1-9 p.m.

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 2 there will be extended hours on Monday through Thursday.

Monday through Thursday: 1-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 1-9 p.m.

The rink will be closed on Christmas, but on Christmas Eve the rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, it will be open from 1-10 p.m., and on New Year’s Day, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.