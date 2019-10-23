Iconic Cardin’s Drive-in on Asheville Highway is closing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Open for more than 60 years, Cardin’s Drive-In on Asheville Highway is closing.

A sign has been posted in the window of the restaurant at 8529 Asheville Highway that says the owners are retiring and plan to close the restaurant on Oct. 31.

Fans of the restaurant are lamenting it closings on Facebook on its page and in groups like Our Southern Roots and Traditions.

Cardkin’s Drive-In has a sign in the window that says the owners are retiring Oct. 31. (Cameron Jacobs / WATE_

