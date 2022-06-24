BEARDEN, Tenn. (WATE) – From mountain bikes, to road bikes, to the new Harley Davidson eBikes Bearden Bike & Trail is ready to get you on the road.

At Bearden Bike & Trail they take great pride in both their massive selection of everything from street bikes to new eBikes and their commitment to customer service. Rather you know exactly what you are in the market for or have no idea which bike is right for you, the knowledgeable and friendly staff are ready at any time to talk all things bicycle. They will help you find the right fit both for needs and body type, then they will help you size the bicycle while showing you how to make adjustments for later use.

If you find yourself inspired by the USA Cycling Nationals taking place in town this weekend and want to get on the road yourself, there is no better place to start than Bearden Bike & Trail. For more information visit the Bearden Bike & Trail website, visit their store, or come see them at the WATE 6 on your side tent at the USA Cycling Nationals.