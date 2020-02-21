IHOP fundraiser giving out pancakes for donation to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You can grab a stack of pancakes and help East Tennessee Children’s Hospital at the same time Tuesday.

IHOP restaurants are giving away free short stacks of pancakes to customers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 for Free Pancake Day. In return, customers are asked to consider leaving a donation to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

All donations made at local IHOP restaurants in Knoxville, Maryville, Morristown, Oak Ridge, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville will stay locally at ETCH. The breakfast restaurant raised more than $21,000 for the hospital in 2019.

The Free Pancake Day promotion has raised nearly $30 million nationally since beginning in 2006.

LATEST STORIES: