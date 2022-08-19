KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center hosted their annual Hummingbird Festival with great success. Visitors from all over East Tennessee came out to experience the catching and banding process.

At Ijams Nature Center they focus on ways that we can be good stewards of our environment and the region that we call home. They host several events throughout the year including the annual Hummingbird Festival. Although the main focus of the Hummingbird Festival was to catch and band local hummingbirds for charting and research purposes, Ijams also provided activities for children throughout the festival as well as booth for organizations that also focus on protecting our natural resources.

For more information or to attend an event in the future visit the Ijams Nature Center website.