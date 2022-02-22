KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center will be removing invasive species of plants during the seventh-annual Weed Wrangle Knoxville.

The Weed Wrangle will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon March 5.

“Invasive, nonnative species take over native plants and trees that animals and pollinators rely on for food and shelter,” said Ijams Natural Resource Manager Ben Nanny. “Invasive plant removal is vital to protecting native ecosystems.”



Ijams Nature Center is seeking volunteers for its seventh-annual Weed Wrangle event on March 5.

Participants will be spread across six sites for this year’s event, four of which still need volunteers. Registration before the event is required and sites fill on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is open until March 3 and can be done online at the Ijams website.

While the work can be labor intensive, it is incredibly rewarding. Sammy Shore, Ijams volunteer coordinator, said volunteering for Weed Wrangle is a great way to get outside, be active and make a difference.

Ijams Nature Center also has a Weed Warriors program to provide the community with more opportunities to volunteer to remove invasive species.