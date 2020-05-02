Ijams Nature Center will begin reopening facilities May 9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center will begin reopening its facilities on May 9.
The nature center’s visitor center will open that Saturday, and the trails at Ijams have been and will continue to remain open each day from 8 a.m. until dusk.
Visitors are asked to wear face coverings.
The Mead’s Quarry Lake swimming area will remain closed until further notice.
LATEST STORIES:
- Emergency Giving Tuesday planned to support unprecedented need at Second Harvest Food Bank
- TDOT wants motorists aware of upcoming road work on I-40 East in Knox County
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active Knox County cases; free testing in East Tennessee
- USNS Comfort returns to Naval Station Norfolk
- TWRA asks for information after 400 lb. bear was found dead from being shot in Campbell County