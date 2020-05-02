Breaking News
Ijams Nature Center will begin reopening facilities May 9
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center will begin reopening its facilities on May 9.

The nature center’s visitor center will open that Saturday, and the trails at Ijams have been and will continue to remain open each day from 8 a.m. until dusk.

Visitors are asked to wear face coverings.

The Mead’s Quarry Lake swimming area will remain closed until further notice.

