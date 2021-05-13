Ijams Nature Center’s 2021 Movies Under the Star series kicks off in June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center and Central Cinema are kicking off their 2021 “Movies Under the Stars” series on June 4.

Moviegoers are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch a film on the hill in front of the Ijams Visitor Center. The 1990 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” will begin the seven-movie series. The PG-rated movie held the record as the highest-grossing independent film until “The Blair Witch Project” topped it in 1999.

The series will run from June until October and feature:

June 4: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)”– PG

June 18: “Jurassic Park”– PG-13

July 2: “Predator” – R

August 13: “Beetlejuice” – PG

August 27: “Mad Max: Fury Road”– R

September 17: “The Wizard of Oz”– G

October 1: “The Shining”– R

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begin at dark. In the event of inclement weather, movies will be shown under a large tent at the Ijams Homesite.

Tickets are $10 per person or $36 for a family four-pack. Space is limited to 250 guests to ensure proper physical distancing. Advance ticket purchases are highly recommended as walk-up tickets may not be available. Dogs get in free but must be leashed at all times.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks and the Ijams beer garden. No coolers or outside alcohol is allowed.

Guests will be asked to wear a mask at check-in and in all common areas but may remove masks once seated on the lawn.