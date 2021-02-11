Ijams River Rescue seeking volunteers for annual cleanup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While hundreds of volunteers will soon help remove tons of trash from the shores of the Tennessee River for an upcoming cleanup event, organizers are still in need of site captains to help coordinate them.

Ijams Nature Center is looking for volunteer site captains for its 32nd annual Ijams River Rescue. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27.

According to Ijams, the River Rescue annually brings together 500 to 800 volunteers to remove 10 to 40 tons of trash from the Tennessee River shoreline and tributary creeks.

“Site captains are critical to this event because they determine how many sites can be addressed,” Ijams volunteer coordinator Madelyn Collins said. “If you have a friend, spouse or partner, you can volunteer as co-captains, which will make it more fun.”

A site captain’s duties range from checking in volunteers and going over safety procedures to completing a brief cleanup report. There are one to two site captains at each location. These volunteers receive training prior to the event.

In 2020, 500 volunteers safely removed more than 12 tons of garbage from 32 sites.

For details about Ijams River Rescue or to volunteer to be a site captain, contact Madelyn Collins at mcollins@ijams.org or 865-577-4717, ext. 135. A general call for cleanup volunteers will go out in March.