NOTE: The victim’s choice to remain anonymous will not allow us to share in-depth information about her situation with Monty Haskill.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monty Haskill showed up to a Knoxville woman’s residency on two occasions in early February. According to the report, the main incident involved Haskill outside the victim’s home pointing a gun with a laser at her chest.



“I looked down and I had a red dot on my shirt, and I was like, ‘what is that?’ And I look out the window and it’s a gun with a laser being pointed at me. I grabbed all the kids and we ran to a bedroom and hid,” the woman said.

Haskill was arrested and has been released on bond. He is facing four charges, including felony stalking and aggravated assault. However, the victim said this is not the only time she’s dealt with Haskill.

“I just want him out of my life, I want him to leave me alone.”



The Knoxville woman has known Haskill for decades. Five years ago she said she received a phone call from Haskill threatening to kill her. It was also noted in the report. However, this most recent confrontation made life different for her.



“I’m a prisoner in my own home,” she said. “I’m afraid to go out in public, I’m afraid to have my curtains open, I’m afraid to sit in front of a window, I cry all the time, I’m scared.”



Now she is hoping to take back her life and move forward.



“When people want to say, ‘Well why do you stay in the state of Tennessee?’ Well because he finds me, it doesn’t matter where I go, he finds me,” she said. “This is my home, this is where my family is, why should I run? I shouldn’t have to run.”

If you or someone you know is facing a dangerous situation similar to this one, here are some resources you can contact:

McNabb Center – Domestic violence resources.

YWCA of Knoxville – Resources for women experiencing violence and for women who have been incarcerated.

Safe Space – A safe, secure and confidential shelter.