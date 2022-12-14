KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WATE) – Knoxville keeps growing and a large part of that growth is diversity. The city was listed among the best cities for immigrants to move to and thrive in a study released by The George W. Bush Center.

According to this most recent study done by the Bush Center, Knoxville ranks in the top 100 in several different categories including locations where immigrants thrive the most, median foreign-born household income and the number of foreign born residents with a Bachelors degree or higher.

Knoxville ranked 44th in where immigrants are thriving the best. The city also ranked 64th for median foreign-born household income ahead of cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

“We are a very diverse city and our immigrants are amazing entrepreneurs,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “They help with our cultural diversity and they bring a lot of expertise here and bring incredible skills and talents.”

The study looked at where immigrants are moving to, but also, which communities immigrant populations feel the most welcome and have the most opportunities available for them. There are several organizations right here in Knoxville that help with the integration process for those moving to East Tennessee.

“When they arrive in Knoxville, a lot of the times they’ll need English or they’ll need a job,” Executive director of Knoxville Internationals Network Jani Whaley said. “They might need help navigating the healthcare system or the school system for their children. We are able to connect them with many network partners of KIN.”

“We want to make sure that when people are coming into our community and looking for that resettlement that we are providing them with a safe and happy and fulfilling place to be,” Bridge Refugee Services Executive Director Stephanie Livigni. “I think that kind of plays into how high Knoxville is ranked in the numbers because it is such a welcoming place. There is a plethora of services and supports and community groups that want to help.”

For those that would like to donate or volunteer at Bridge Refugee Services, you can get more information from their website or call (865) 540-1311.