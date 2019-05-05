Local News

Impaired driver striking a KPD cruiser late Saturday night on I-275

Posted: May 05, 2019 07:13 AM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Late Saturday night, a Knoxville Police cruiser was struck by another vehicle on I-275. 

Around 11:30 p.m., a KPD officer was outside of his car working a vehicle crash on I-275 near Woodland Ave. when a vehicle struck the officer's cruiser from behind. 

40-year-old Jason Summers of Sunbright, was arrested and charged with a DUI and failure to drive with due care. 

There were no reported injuries from this event. 

