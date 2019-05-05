Impaired driver striking a KPD cruiser late Saturday night on I-275
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - Late Saturday night, a Knoxville Police cruiser was struck by another vehicle on I-275.
Around 11:30 p.m., a KPD officer was outside of his car working a vehicle crash on I-275 near Woodland Ave. when a vehicle struck the officer's cruiser from behind.
40-year-old Jason Summers of Sunbright, was arrested and charged with a DUI and failure to drive with due care.
There were no reported injuries from this event.
