Improvements to historic Campbell Station Inn nearing completion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After years of work, the third phase of improvement to the historic Campbell Station Inn property in Farragut has been completed with the construction of the Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza.

To honor the completion, the town is holding a public dedication of Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza on Friday, May 7. The event will feature music and refreshments. Music will start at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

The new lighted plaza features a restroom, park-like open areas, new landscaping, benches, interpretive signage and parking. It is the third phase of improvements to the historic Campbell Station Inn property. Phase 1 was a master site plan and asbestos abatement, and Phase 2 was restoration and stabilization of the inn’s exterior.

Phase 4 will complete the project. It will begin when a determination is made regarding the inn’s future and include the restoration of the inside of the inn. Feedback for the future use of the inn was gauged from the public during two open houses and social media in the winter of 2019. The inn is not currently open to the public.

The plaza is named in memory of Ralph McGill, one of the Town’s founding fathers. He was instrumental in the vote for incorporation in late 1979 and served as Mayor from April 2009 through June 2018. He also was heavily involved in the Town’s acquisition of the Campbell Station Inn from the Russell family.