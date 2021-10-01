KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A rescheduled in-service day and concern about number of substitute teachers available has led Anderson County Schools to close campuses to students on Thursday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 8.

An in-service day that had been scheduled for Friday will now be on Thursday, giving staff and students a longer fall break that the administration hopes will be beneficial to staff. A fall break was already scheduled for Oct. 11-15.

“We understand that anytime we change the schedule it causes problems but in this case, we believe we will be in a better place come Monday, October 18th,” said a post by the school district’s social media account.

Dr. Tim Parrott, director of schools, said in the post that he had met with the chairman of the school board on Thursday before making the decision.

The post didn’t specify how many faculty and staff have been ill, or the number of substitutes available.