Inaugural holiday market benefits South Doyle High School’s chorus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The holiday season is upon us and what better way to get started than supporting a local high school? South Doyle High School’s Chorus Booster club is launching its inaugural holiday marketplace this Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Doyle High School.

Join in on all of the holiday fun as more than 25 local vendors will sell handmade, homemade items, food and so much more. Proceeds from the marketplace will be donated to a new performance space for students at the high school.