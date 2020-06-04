Incident at North Knoxville UPS facility leads to arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges after a call of suspicious individuals outside the UPS facility on Callahan Drive.

Jimmy Smith

Knoxville Police were called to the North Knoxville shipping warehouse around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for three suspicious individuals in the parking lot of the facility. As officers went to detain one of the male subjects for questioning, he fled from officers on foot eastbound down Callahan Drive toward Interstate 75.

The male subject approached a gold sedan and attempted to remove the driver, who fought off the suspect before leaving the scene.

The suspect then jumped onto the back of a moving pickup truck. Jimmy Smith, 40, was taken into custody without further incident after the pickup truck returned him to officers.

Smith was transported to the UT Medical Center to be evaluated for minor injuries and will be booked upon his release for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation and evading arrest.

The KPD has not yet identified the victim from the apparent attempted carjacking and requests for that victim to contact the department at 865-215-7212 in order for officers to ensure his or her well-being and add additional charges on the suspect.

